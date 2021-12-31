Sara Ali Khan wants to feature in Karan Johar's 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remake with THESE actors

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who is receiving immense love from the audience for her performance in 'Atrangi Re', recently said that she would love to feature in 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' remake.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sara said that she would love to star in the film with Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda.

She said that 'it would be great' if filmmaker Karan Johar made a film featuring the three actors.

The actress also said that she is 98.3 percent sure that Karan will agree to it.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that Sara has expressed her wish to work with Vijay. Reportedly, Sara had earlier said that she would love to work with the 'Liger' actor and had called him 'cool' as well as 'hot.'

During the recent 'Koffee Shots With Karan' episode, Sara had also joked that she wants Vijay in her swayamvar with Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal.

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan in the lead roles released in 1998. It was a romantic comedy written and directed by Karan Johar. It was also Karan's directorial debut.

Sara, who was recently seen as Rinku in 'Atrangi Re' with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, will next be seen in a yet-untitled film with Vicky. The film will be directed by Laxman Utekar. Recently, Sara and Vicky were snapped in Indore by fans when they were shooting for the film.

