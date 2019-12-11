Sara Ali Khan trolls herself on Instagram as 'sasti' Rekha in recent post

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to change her fans' boring Wednesday into a good one.
The 'Kedarnath' actress shared beautiful black and white pictures of herself. Sara looks enchanting in the pictures. In the breathtaking pictures, she can be seen gazing dramatically as she poses for the camera. However, it's the caption that made fans smile. Sara has been channelling her inner 'shayar' on the photosharing app lately and often writes goofy captions for her posts.
In this post, Sara called herself a 'sasti' version of Bollywood's evergreen queen Rekha. She captioned the picture, "इन आँखों की मस्ती 👀 Rekha Ji se hai Sara bahut सस्ती 💵 Luckily, voh apne aap pe hi हस्ती 😂 She says all this and then voh फस्ती 🕸 #sarakishayari #ShouldWriteADiary #UffSoFiery"
On the work front, Sara's debut with Kedarnath won her the award for the best female debut of the year, following which she awed the audience with her performance in 'Simmba'.
Even though the actress has had no releases in 2019, she will be next seen in Imtiaz Ali's directorial alongside Kartik Aaryan and with Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1', both of which are slated to release in 2020.
