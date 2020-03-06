Sara Ali Khan trolled for posing in a bikini with brother Ibrahim due to his awkward hand posture

Mumbai: Sara Ali Khan has posted a new bikini picture with her brother Ibrahim, and netizens are not exactly impressed.

Most fans on social media who have raised objection over the photograph don't seem to have a problem with her beachwear, but they appear confused about the pose that the actress has struck with her brother.

In the snapshot, Sara clasps onto Ibrahim who, most netizens feel, is quite uncomfortable with the pose. They note his body language in the picture, particularly the posture of his hand that, they feel, reveals the teenager's discomfort, as well as his expression.