Sara Ali Khan treats fans to stunning pictures from her exotic Maldives vacation

The Pataudi scion was last seen in David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

The daughter of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh may have been born in the lap of fame, but she insists she does not believe in stardom.

Having worked with that sort of a line-up of big co-stars and co-actors, Sara says she is lucky. While friends lament their nine-to-five jobs, for Sara acting is no work.

"I am lucky to be in a profession I like. I see a couple of people -- friends of mine -- do nine-to-five jobs they don't like, and are like, "oh god! work'. But this is not work. My work is the most exciting part of my life. I am lucky to have that, rest is all irrelevant," Sara, who is the granddaughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and former skipper Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, said.

Sara will next be seen in Aanand L. Rai's "Atrangi Re" alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

It is billed as a cross-cultural love story. Reportedly, Sara plays a girl from Bihar, and she has romantic tracks with Akshay as well as Dhanush in the film.