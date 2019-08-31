Sara Ali Khan to be next in 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia's film

Sara Ali Khan wbo made her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ is taking the film industry by storm. The actress in the debut year released two films and already has two in the making. Reports have now emerged that her fifth project is underway.

After Simmba’s blockbuster release Sara moved on to working on Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel and now she has also been approached by Raees director Rahul Dholakia. Reports says the director is keen on casting Sara in his next film but only the official statement will reveal if Sara has given her nod to the project.

Post Love Aaj Kal’s wrap with rumoured boyfriend Kartik Aaryan Sara has been busy shooting and prepping for the ‘Coolie No 1’ remake. Directed by David Dhawan the film will star Sara opposite Varun Dhawan. It has been slated to hit the theatres on May 01, 2020.

Sara on the other hand has also been making headlines for her outings with Kartik Aaryan. They were recently spotted at the airport together and she also went on to pick him up at the airport on his return from Bangkok.