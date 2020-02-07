Sara Ali Khan tells Kareena Kapoor about her one-night stand, naughty texts and more

The Pataudi ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan shared the screen for the first time ever, on the former's radio podcast 'What Women Want 2'.
In a recent episode, Sara and Kareena indulged in a candid conversation about their family, relationships and more. Sara Ali Khan who's gearing up for the release of her upcoming flick, 'Love Aaj Kal', also spilled the tea about her personal life.
The Pataudi girls spoke about ghosting, one-night stand, cheating, naughty texts and more. In a rapid-fire round, Kareena prompted a few words to Sara and she had to reveal if she has ever done it in a relationship.
When asked about ghosting, the 24-year-old diva said, “No, I haven’t done that. I reply to everybody. I reply to even those that you shouldn’t reply to. I’m one of those." Sara also said she has never cheated in a relationship.
Speaking about pulling a no-show on a date, Sara said,“Maybe. But it’s not like a no-show. It’s like a ‘haan, milte hai’ and then not following up. Not like ‘I’ll see you there’ and not turning up. Always generic, hawa-hawa mein. Nothing particular.”
Kareena then went on to ask Sara about sending 'naughty texts'. Before she could even reply, Bebo said, "I don’t want to know this or I hope your father is not listening.” The chirpy queen with a coy smile accepted that she has sent naughty texts. Kareena quickly teased Sara saying, “Can I tell him (Saif Ali Khan)?”
To which Sara replied, "Sure, I mean he might watch it.”
Continuing the rapid-fire round Kareena asked, “I don’t think I should be asking you this question but I don’t know. I mean, we’re in a modern family. One-night stand?” After Sara said, "never", Kareena breathed a sigh of relief.
Here's the full webisode of Kareena Kapoor Khan's 104.8 Ishq’s What Women Want 2:
On the work front, Sara is gearing up for the release of Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal'. She will be sharing the space with Kartik Aryan for the first time ever. The romantic drama also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.
The movie is set to release on February 14, 2020.
