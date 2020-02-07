Sara Ali Khan tells Kareena Kapoor about her one-night stand, naughty texts and more

The Pataudi ladies - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan shared the screen for the first time ever, on the former's radio podcast 'What Women Want 2'.

In a recent episode, Sara and Kareena indulged in a candid conversation about their family, relationships and more. Sara Ali Khan who's gearing up for the release of her upcoming flick, 'Love Aaj Kal', also spilled the tea about her personal life.

The Pataudi girls spoke about ghosting, one-night stand, cheating, naughty texts and more. In a rapid-fire round, Kareena prompted a few words to Sara and she had to reveal if she has ever done it in a relationship.

When asked about ghosting, the 24-year-old diva said, “No, I haven’t done that. I reply to everybody. I reply to even those that you shouldn’t reply to. I’m one of those." Sara also said she has never cheated in a relationship.

Speaking about pulling a no-show on a date, Sara said,“Maybe. But it’s not like a no-show. It’s like a ‘haan, milte hai’ and then not following up. Not like ‘I’ll see you there’ and not turning up. Always generic, hawa-hawa mein. Nothing particular.”