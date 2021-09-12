Sara Ali Khan sizzles in a sexy neon yellow bikini; see photos from her exotic Maldives vacay

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan on Saturday shared a few stunning pictures of herself from her recent Maldives vacation.

The 'Kedarnath' star's Maldives diaries have redefined what a truly fun vacation looks like.

On Instagram, Sara posted two pictures in which she can be seen flaunting her toned physique in a neon criss cross strapped bikini and multi-coloured sarong.

"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant (sic)," she wrote in the caption.

Loading View on Instagram

The actress jetted off to the island nation to reportedly celebrate one of her friends birthday.

Sara made the most of her time in the Maldives. The actress also explored the adventurous side of her personality in the island nation.

A few days back, she shared a video in which she is seen jet skiing with her friends, Sara Vaisoha and Kamya Arora. She captioned the video with a poem penned by herself, which reads, "Hum nikle on our jet Ski. Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea. Adventure time for hum three. Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free. Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key. To living and loving and allowing yourself to be. And of course my girls make it easier to another degree. With them it’s mauj-masti-maza 100% guarantee (sic)."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Sara is only a few films old, but is already a superstar in the making. The daughter of veteran actors Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan made her debut in 2018 with the film 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

Since then, she has worked in films like 'Simmba', 'Love Aaj Kal', and 'Coolie No. 1'.

She will be next in Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re', which also features Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 10:26 AM IST