Sara Ali Khan shares then-and-now pics with mom Amrita, brother Ibrahim

Budding star Sara Ali Khan loves sharing throwback pictures -- especially the ones that show fans how she has transformed over the years. In her latest post, the actress has shared a collage of then and now pictures of herself along with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

On Instagram, the first picture shows Sara from her pre-transformation days, posing with Amrita and Ibrahim. In the second picture, which seems to be a recent one, the trio can be seen posing for the camera with a night sky in the backdrop.