Sara Ali Khan shares Saturday night party pictures with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan had a ball with her friends and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sara gave a glimpse of their Saturday night party.

In the first picture, Ibrahim can be seen surrounded with his sister and a couple of other girls as they all strike their best pose for the camera. Sara looks stunning in a beige playsuit with a red mini crossbody bag.

Ibrahim is seen wearing a grey T-shirt and denim-ripped jeans with a blue varsity jacket. Along with the photos, Sara put some heart and candy emojis.

In the second photo, Sara can be seen posing with stylish Tanya Ghavri and filmmaker Collin D'cunha. In the background of these photos is a neon sign that reads, "Where troubles melt like Candy Floss."

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in 'Atrangi Re' with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

She will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in a yet-untitled film, directed by Laxman Utekar. She also has 'Gaslight' with Chitrangda Singh and Vikrant Massey in the pipeline.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 04:08 PM IST