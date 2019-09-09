Sara Ali Khan shares rehearsal footage of her first Bollywood song ever

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shoot of her third film, Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and is scheduled to be released in February 2020. Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.