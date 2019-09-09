Sara Ali Khan shares rehearsal footage of her first Bollywood song ever

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with the film Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in 2018. The actor went on to feature in Rohit Shetty’s hit film Simmba. Sara Ali Khan has two more films in her kitty which are in the post-production and production stage currently.
The actress who is very active on social media, shares glimpses from her day-to-day life. Recently, she shared the rehearsal video of her first-ever Bollywood song. The song Sweetheart from the film Kedarnath is a peppy celebratory song and features both Sushant and Sara dancing their heart away. Sharing the video from her rehearsal days, the actress wrote, “Hamara pehla gaana”.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan wrapped the shoot of her third film, Aaj Kal. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and is a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and is scheduled to be released in February 2020. Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in David Dhawan’s film Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.
