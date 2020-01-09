Sara Ali Khan shares hilarious throwback video, takes fans around Central Park

Sara Ali Khan continues to show her funny side on Instagram with her captions, videos. Now, in her latest Instagram video, the actress is taking her fans around Central Park, New York in a hilarious way.
Welcoming her fans with her show called Watch With Sara’, Sara is giving a glimpse of the Park with updates. “Namaste Darshako with Sara #tbt,” the caption read.
Sara Ali Khan recently returned from her vacation in the Maldives with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next starring in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled for February 14, 2020.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)