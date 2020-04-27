Sara Ali Khan shares adorable childhood pics, says 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani Hamesha Main Thi'

After sharing a picture with brother Ibrahim and pet fluffy, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share adorable throwback pictures of herself. In the childhood pictures, Bollywood's chirpy beauty can be seen all dolled up in an orange dress and traditional Indian jewellery.
Sara Ali Khan has been helping her fans kick the lockdown blues away through her social media handle. From sharing throwback pictures to goofy videos with her brother, Sara's Instagram keeps fans amused. On Monday, she decided to treat her fans with some unseen childhood pictures. In the snaps, Sara can be seen channeling her inner Bollywod queen as she strikes dramatic poses for the camera. She's seen rocking a traditional orange dress and golden accessories, that include a maang teeka, chunky jhumkas, choker and rings. Sharing the pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi..."
The post received over 582,301 likes in just an hour and netizens dropped several hearts in the comments section. 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' actress Ananya Panday was all hearts and commented, "Loving this caption!!"
While a fan pointed out that Sara Ali Khan's caption was a little too similar to Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic 'Jab We Met' dialogue and wrote, "This is just her version of main apni favourite hoon."
On the work front, Sara will be next seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the remake of "Coolie No.1". She will also be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in 'Atrangi Re'.
