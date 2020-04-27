Sara Ali Khan shares adorable childhood pics, says 'Mere Sapno Ki Rani Hamesha Main Thi'

After sharing a picture with brother Ibrahim and pet fluffy, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to share adorable throwback pictures of herself. In the childhood pictures, Bollywood's chirpy beauty can be seen all dolled up in an orange dress and traditional Indian jewellery.

Sara Ali Khan has been helping her fans kick the lockdown blues away through her social media handle. From sharing throwback pictures to goofy videos with her brother, Sara's Instagram keeps fans amused. On Monday, she decided to treat her fans with some unseen childhood pictures. In the snaps, Sara can be seen channeling her inner Bollywod queen as she strikes dramatic poses for the camera. She's seen rocking a traditional orange dress and golden accessories, that include a maang teeka, chunky jhumkas, choker and rings. Sharing the pictures, Sara Ali Khan wrote, "मेरे सपनों की रानी... hamesha main hi thi..."