Sara Ali Khan shares a heartwarming birthday message for David Dhawan

It’s raining birthdays on the sets of Coolie No 1. Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 24th birthday on the sets of the film in Bangkok alongside David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Now, the director celebrated his big day on the sets as well. And Sara Ali Khan had a special message for him.

Sara Ali Khan shared a candid photo with David Dhawan who was instructing her about a scene. She captioned the photo, “Lots and lots of love to you David sir on your special day. thankyou for being so warm, compassionate, welcoming and loving to me.”