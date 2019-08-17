Sara Ali Khan shares a heartwarming birthday message for David Dhawan

It’s raining birthdays on the sets of Coolie No 1. Sara Ali Khan celebrated her 24th birthday on the sets of the film in Bangkok alongside David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan. Now, the director celebrated his big day on the sets as well. And Sara Ali Khan had a special message for him.
Sara Ali Khan shared a candid photo with David Dhawan who was instructing her about a scene. She captioned the photo, “Lots and lots of love to you David sir on your special day. thankyou for being so warm, compassionate, welcoming and loving to me.”
Coincidentally, David Dhawan shares his birthday with Sara Ali Khan’s father Saif Ali Khan who turned 49 yesterday.
Varun Dhawan had also shared a lovely message for his dad, “Happy birthday papa…. मेरा नम्बर 1 डिरेक्टर । काम चालू हैं bhai लोग. Coolie number 1.”
As the original film enters its glorious 25 years, fans can only wait to see what this new film will have in store when it hits screens on May 1, 2020. Pooja Entertainment presents, directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.
