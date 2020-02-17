Sara Ali Khan reveals why US airport authorities are always suspicious of her

Known for her diligence, indomitable spirit and speaking her mind, Sara Ali Khan is currently seen dwindling between different sets or attires to promote her movie Love Aaj Kal. Having said that, in a recent interaction the Khan princess opened up about her weight loss journey.

The star kid maintained that she loves her super toned body, courtesy the rigorous gym sessions, but sometimes her new physique gets her in trouble with US airport authorities. Sara revealed that she had a tough time explaining that she was 96 kgs when she took the picture on her ID, which takes them a while to believe her.