Sara Ali Khan reveals why US airport authorities are always suspicious of her

Known for her diligence, indomitable spirit and speaking her mind, Sara Ali Khan is currently seen dwindling between different sets or attires to promote her movie Love Aaj Kal. Having said that, in a recent interaction the Khan princess opened up about her weight loss journey.
The star kid maintained that she loves her super toned body, courtesy the rigorous gym sessions, but sometimes her new physique gets her in trouble with US airport authorities. Sara revealed that she had a tough time explaining that she was 96 kgs when she took the picture on her ID, which takes them a while to believe her.
The actress who was in the US for her studies keeps going back to visit her friends in between shoots and other work commitments.
On the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic flick Love Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. She will next feature alongside Varun Dhawan in 'Coolie No.1'. With a trail of promising projects, both the films are slated to release next year. Sara will also be seen in Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Ever since the announcement, the fans are waiting to see the trio on screen.
