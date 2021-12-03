Sara Ali Khan reveals she will get married to someone who can...

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan recently spilled the beans on her plans of getting married.

In an interview with ETimes, Sara described her mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh, as her 'third eye in everyday life' and even joked that her future husband would have to move in with them.

The 'Kedarnath' actress stated that she relies on her mother and she wouldn't be able to live away from her.

Sara's character, Rinku in her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re', is a rebel, who claims that she will run away with the man she loves. When asked whether she is a rebel in real life with or without a cause, the actress replied that she is not capable of running away from her mother.

She said that wherever she runs away to, her mother is the home she has to return to, every day.

Meanwhile, the trailer of 'Atrangi Re' has already created a lot of buzz on social media.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film also stars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles.

In the film, Sara plays the role of a North Indian girl, who is forced to get married to Dhanush's character. However, she is in love with Akshay Kumar’s character, an artist.

According to the trailer, Sara tells Tamil-speaking Dhanush that she is against the wedding and is already in love with someone else. The couple mutually decides to part ways after a few days, but things take a turn and Sara falls for Dhanush's character as well after spending some time with him. It will be interesting to see who she wants to be with.

The film will release on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 12:37 PM IST