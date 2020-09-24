Sara Ali Khan reaches Mumbai, to be interrogated by Narcotics Control Bureau in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The NCB on Wednesday summoned actors Sara Ali, Deepika Padukone, Shradha Kapoor, Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta and celebrity manager Shruti Modi in connection with the drugs case.

Responding to a question on the number of cases the drugs law enforcement agency is probing, an NCB official said: "The agency has registered two separate cases under the NDPS Act. There are few aspects in both cases which warrant examination of both Sara and Shraddha, so they will be examined in both cases."

The official said while the alleged chats of Deepika with her manager Prakash discussing drugs in October 2017 brought them into the probe net, Shradhha and Sara's role came to the fore following the questioning of Saha.

The NCB has already arrested Rhea, Showik, Miranda, Sushant's personal staff Dipesh Sawant and 16 others in the case so far. Rhea, Showik, Miranda and Sawant were in judicial custody. The NCB is the third federal agency to probe the death of Sushant besides the CBI and the ED.

Rakul Preet Singh, who was also summoned for questioning on the day, skipped the NCB summons, officials said. Earlier in the day, an NCB official said that Rakul's summons were issued on Wednesday and on Thursday morning she acknowledged them and updated her latest address also.

An NCB source said that Rakul will be joining the drug law enforcement agency probe on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies)