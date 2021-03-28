Sara Ali Khan poses outside 'Saif chai wala', jokes 'I love my dad'

The picture is from the sets of Sara's upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

On Saturday, Sara concluded the shoot for the film and wrote a heartfelt post to thank the team.

"That's a film wrap. Ek saal baad (after one year)", she wrote.

The 'Kedarnath' actress penned a note of thanks to the director of the film and wrote, "Thank you so much @aanandlrai sir for giving me this role, this film and this opportunity. But more than that thank you for your unconditional love, unwavering support, the best India darshan, delicious khana, early morning sunrise drives to location, sufi ginger water evenings, and the most memorable year with the best team"

She also acknowledged her co-star Dhanush for always being helpful and motivating on the set. Continuing with the note, Sara also thanked the 'Raanjhanaa, star for introducing her to the South Indian food.

She wrote, "Thank you for introducing me to your amazing music and mouth-watering varieties of South Indian food (even though we could've avoided that indulgence during shoots)" While concluding her note of thanks, the 25-year-old actor also hailed Akshay Kumar for bringing "love, laughter, energy and positivity on the set".