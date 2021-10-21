Sara Ali Khan pens a special poem for bestie Janhvi Kapoor: 'Real princesses fix each other's crowns'

Bollywood actors and best friends Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen together in Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture', shared stunning pictures with each other on Thursday.

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, Sara and Janhvi, who are also gym buddies, dropped a couple of pictures from their recent photoshoot.

In the photos, Janhvi looked gorgeous in a sequined peach dress. She had her hair styled in curls and kept her make-up minimal. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, kept things chic in a black dress. She finished her look with dramatic eyes and nude lips.

Sara also dedicated a heartfelt poem for her bestie.

"Real princesses fix each other’s crowns. Friendship, inspiration, motivation from gyms to gowns. Loving, laughing, smiling, no place for frowns. Because it’s always a blast with you at home, at shoot or in remote Indian towns," Sara wrote.

On the other hand, Janhvi wrote in the caption, "girls want girls."

Take a look at their stunning photographs here:

Loading View on Instagram

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ranveer, who made his television debut with the quiz show 'The Big Picture', welcomed Sara and Janhvi on the sets on Wednesday night.

Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan co-starred in Rohit Shetty's 2018 cop drama 'Simmba'.

Both Sara and Janhvi made their Bollywood debuts in the year 2018. Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions with the Shashank Khaitan-directed film 'Dhadak', co-starring Ishaan Khatter. Sara stepped into the Hindi film industry with 'Kedarnath', opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 02:28 PM IST