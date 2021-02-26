Sara Ali Khan pays visit to Ajmer Sharif with mother Amrita Singh; see pics

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan on Friday paid a visit to holy place Ajmer Sharif Dargah and wished her fans 'Jumma Mubarak'.

The 'Kedarnath' actor, who was accompanied by her mother and actor Amrita Singh, took to Instagram and posted pictures from their visit. Sara and her doting mother were seen twinning in green traditional ensembles.

In the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star can be seen sporting designer olive green suit salwar and a matching face mask. Amrita is also seen wearing a similar coloured outfit. The duo can be seen with their heads covered as they wear a holy turmeric yellow dupatta around their necks.

The 'Simmba' star captioned the post as, "Jumma Mubarak."