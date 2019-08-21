Sara Ali Khan pairs casual airport look with this quirky Bag worth Rs 12k

'Coolie No. 1' cast and crew is back in town from their Bangkok shooting schedule. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan were seen last night at the airport. Sara Ali Khan was as usually all smiles to paparazzi as she posed for camera.

Seen in a casual white crop top and jeans Sara and paired it with a small shoulder bag. Along with the casual outfit the bag stood out, and usually the Wham Bang bag is only worth Rs 12 thousand. The bag can add something quirky and off beat to any casual look.