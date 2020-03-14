Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - who wore the Rs 18,000 Puma Future Rider ensemble better?

Seems like the new beauties of Bollywood - Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F - are already locking horns with each other! Well, we're talking about a fashion face-off. Sara and Alaya F were recently seen rocking the same Puma ensemble.

'Love Aaj Kal' actress, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport on Saturday, before she jetted off. She was seen clad in head-to-toe Puma ensemble. The 24-year-old wore PUMA Women's Retro Pantsuit with a pair of Future Rider shoes. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the actress was also seen wearing a mask.