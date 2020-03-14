Sara Ali Khan or Alaya F - who wore the Rs 18,000 Puma Future Rider ensemble better?

Seems like the new beauties of Bollywood - Sara Ali Khan and Alaya F - are already locking horns with each other! Well, we're talking about a fashion face-off. Sara and Alaya F were recently seen rocking the same Puma ensemble.
'Love Aaj Kal' actress, Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport on Saturday, before she jetted off. She was seen clad in head-to-toe Puma ensemble. The 24-year-old wore PUMA Women's Retro Pantsuit with a pair of Future Rider shoes. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the actress was also seen wearing a mask.
'Jawaani Jaaneman' debutant, Alaya F also sported the same look a few days ago and absolutely nailed it. Alaya wore her PUMA Women's Retro jacket with a pair of black shorts and a sports bra. She also added the same Puma kicks to her look.
The whole look can approximately cost Rs 18, 000. PUMA Women's Retro pants come for $75 while the color blocked track jacket is for $85. The Future Rider shoes come with a price of $80.
On the work front, Sara will be next seen in 'Coolie No 1', alongside Varun Dhawan.
Meanwhile, Alaya F has recently bagged another project by Jackky Bhagnan's Pooja Entertainments.
