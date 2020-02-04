Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali make a 'terrific trio'; see pic

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Imtiaz Ali are gearing up for their widely anticipated rom-com, 'Love Aaj Kal'. The movie that is set to release on February 14, 2020 also features Randeep Hooda and Arushi Sharma in significant roles.

Fans are eagerly waiting to see the chirpy beauty on the silver screen after a year and Sara knows exactly how to keep them amused! The two-film old actress engages with her fans through her Instagram page. Sara Ali Khan who's known for her goofy posts and hilarious captions, has shared yet another picture on the photo-sharing.

Sara took to her Instagram on 'typical Tuesday' and shared a picture of the 'terrific trio'. In the picture, Sara, Kartik and Imtiaz can all be seen seated at a bar. The 'Love Aaj Kal' trio is all smiles as they pose for a mirror selfie. In the caption Sara explained that it's not a bar but the set of her upcoming film. The actress also warned her fans that alcohol is injurious to health.

Sharing the behind the scenes picture from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal', the 24-year-old diva wrote, "Typical Tuesday with the Terrific Trio 👨‍👧‍👦Tremendously excited to take Theatres in Ten days ⏰🙌🏻Terribly Touched that it’s nearly the Tail end 💓P.S I really took my caption to a T 🤣🤷‍♀️#LoveAajKal ❤️ 1️⃣0️⃣ days to go 🙏🏻🤞🏻P.P.S this isn’t a bar- it is our set- and alcohol is injurious to health 🍹🚫"