Sara Ali Khan just can't even after seeing Ibrahim flaunting his abs

'Simba' actor Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim were spotted last night at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash. The sibling duo made a stylish entry at the most happening Xmas party last night. However, it seems like before attending the event at Saif Ali Khan's house, the Pataudi siblings took some time out to do an adorable photoshoot.
Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with her brother. Although, Sara looks as cute as ever in a white dress, it is Ibrahim who stole the limelight from her star sister. Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen flaunting his chiselled abs in the pictures and Sara's reaction is unmissable.
Sticking to her style, the 'Kedarnath' actress shared the pictures with yet another 'Sara ki Shayri'. She wrote, "Red nose reindeer. White snowflake Virgin eggnog. Christmas cake. Get the party started. It’s Christmas Eve for heavens sake."
On the work front, Making a mark in the industry with just two films, Sara Ali Khan is one of the best new-age actresses there is. While Sara is slaying it in the industry with two more films lined up, the netizens can’t wait for Ibrahim’s debut.
Sara will be next seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. She will also star in Imtiyaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan.
