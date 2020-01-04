Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are a happy family at their Maldives vacay

It’s vacation time for Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. After celebrating Christmas with her family, she headed to Kerala with her friend. Sara recently returned from Kerala and now she’s living the best life in the Maldives.
Sara Ali Khan is enjoying the Maldivian sea and giving her company is her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh. The Kedarnath actress took to Instagram to share a few pictures of the trio enjoying in the water.
Sara Ali Khan recently posted a few pictures of herself donning a white and neon green striped bikini sans makeup and yet she has managed to look as flawless as ever.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali‘s next. The film which is yet untitled is the sequel of Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Love Aaj Kal. The film also stars Kartik Aaryan and is slated to release on February 14. Sara is currently filming for David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 in which she is paired opposite Varun Dhawan.
