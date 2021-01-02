Sara Ali Khan 'hugs and cuddles' brother Ibrahim, BFFs in first post of 2021; see pics

After extending New Year wishes to fans with a poetic note that channeled love for her brother, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared more pictures with Ibrahim and her friends on Instagram.
The actress, who often shares posts with brother Ibrahim that features the great bond between them, has listed down good signs of the new year alongside pictures of herself with her brother and best friends.
In the first picture, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress is seen posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan, while the other pictures include her BFFs. The actress is seen wearing a white knitted sweater with a beige shawl.
"Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they’re all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be- it’s a good sign," reads the caption
Check out the pictures here:
2020 has been rough year for Sara Ali Khan, after her name cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus while probing the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
On Friday, the 'Kedarnath' actor had taken to Instagram to share an adorable picture with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan that captures Sara lovingly holding the latter as they sit near the bonfire.
Cherishing brother-sister bond, the 25-year-old star penned a poetic note in the caption that reads, "With my brother, it's always the best cheers, he takes away all my fears and forever is there to wipe all my tears," along with many emoticons.
On the work front, Sara is gaining appreciations for her latest dramatic comedy flick Coolie No. 1 featuring Varun Dhawan that was released on an OTT platform on December 25, 2020. Apart from that, she will next be seen in her upcoming Raj Mehta directorial romantic drama movie Atrangi Re along with Akshay Kumar and South star Dhanush in the lead roles.