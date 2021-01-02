Sara Ali Khan 'hugs and cuddles' brother Ibrahim, BFFs in first post of 2021; see pics

After extending New Year wishes to fans with a poetic note that channeled love for her brother, actress Sara Ali Khan has shared more pictures with Ibrahim and her friends on Instagram.

The actress, who often shares posts with brother Ibrahim that features the great bond between them, has listed down good signs of the new year alongside pictures of herself with her brother and best friends.

In the first picture, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress is seen posing with Ibrahim Ali Khan, while the other pictures include her BFFs. The actress is seen wearing a white knitted sweater with a beige shawl.

"Sun Sun Sunshine. Hugs and cuddles since they’re all mine. Jokes and pranks continue as we dine. If this is how 2021 is gonna be- it’s a good sign," reads the caption

Check out the pictures here: