Sara Ali Khan gets a romantic pick up ride from Kartik Aaryan at Mumbai Airport

<p>Newbies Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have already become the talk of the town with their constant outings and social media posts. As we all know Sara Ali Khan had spaced out some quality time with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Khan in London, and the entire family returned to Mumbai last night.</p><p>But unlike the usual arrival, paparazzi spotted a similar face present to receive the Simmba actress. Kartik Aaryan had come to receive to his rumoured lady love. Now isn't that just adorable?</p>.<p>Earlier this year it was Ranveer Singh who introduced Sara to Kartik at an award function and then the duo signed for Imtiaz Ali's next project which will be Love Aaj Kal's sequel. Furthermore the Gully Boy actor also left a cheesy comment on their picture together on social media, like a good wingman.</p>.Sara Ali Khan's latest post about her bond with Ibrahim Ali Khan aptly describes what's it like to have a sibling\n.<p>On work front, Kartik is currently shooting for Pati Patni aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. He has also been confirmed for Bhool Bhulaiya Sequel, originally done by Akshay Kumar.</p>