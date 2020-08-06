Sara Ali Khan enjoys 'post-rakhi bonding' sessions with brother Ibrahim

Two days after she celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her brother Ibrahim, actor Sara Ali Khan was on Thursday was seen bonding with him.

The 'Kedarnath' actor took to Instagram to share pictures from the post-rakhi bonding of the sister-brother duo.

Sara shared three pictures with her brother on Instagram, two of which features her playfully riding on her brother's back while the other one featured the two posing with a bicycle.

The chirpy beauty penned down yet another funny rhyming caption for the post.

"Post Rakhi bonding vibe, To match with me I had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe." she wrote in the caption.

"But his day out was fun- he says 'I can't describe.' To see more please like share and subscribe #doubletrouble #twinning #winning," she added.