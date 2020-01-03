Sara Ali Khan dives into the weekend donning a neon green bikini

Currently, in vacay mood, Sara Ali Khan’s pictures from her Maldives’ trip are giving us major goals! Living her best life, Sara has been posting multiple pictures from the trip she has taken with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The sibling’s duo was seen enjoying in the pool a couple of days ago and their fans can’t help but be in awe of them.

Sara Ali Khan recently posted a few pictures of herself donning a white and neon green striped bikini sans makeup and yet she has managed to look as flawless as ever. Swimming into the weekend as she takes a dip in the Maldivian sea, Sara’s perfect body is motivation enough to stick to the New Year’s resolution of hitting the gym. Take a look at the pictures.