Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 24th birthday with Varun Dhawan and Coolie No 1 team in Bangkok

This past weekend, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan kicked off the shooting of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. It is a remake of 90s hit starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan. The film went on floor in Bangkok. And also the second day of the shooting was Sara Ali Khan’s birthday.
Making her 24th birthday special, the makers unveiled the first posters of Coolie No 1. The film’s first look posters capture the original masti vibe, while the look and feel seem all set to rule the new age millennial hearts.
And yesterday, Pooja Entertainment shared photos and video from her birthday celebration from the sets of the film. She was seen cutting a cake as the team celebrated her day. Varun even fed her some cake before they kickstarted their shoot. Varun was dressed in a printed blue shirt whereas Sara was wearing a beige dress. Her look is different from her first two films as she has highlights in the photos and seems like she is playing a modern-day girl.
The Coolie No 1 remake will be the third collaboration between the father-son duo. They have earlier worked together in Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), both of which were commercially successful ventures.
Pooja Entertainment presents, directed by David Dhawan, Coolie No 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh, is all set to release on May 1, 2020.