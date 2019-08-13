Sara Ali Khan celebrates her 24th birthday with Varun Dhawan and Coolie No 1 team in Bangkok

This past weekend, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan kicked off the shooting of Coolie No 1, directed by David Dhawan. It is a remake of 90s hit starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor and Kader Khan. The film went on floor in Bangkok. And also the second day of the shooting was Sara Ali Khan’s birthday.

Making her 24th birthday special, the makers unveiled the first posters of Coolie No 1. The film’s first look posters capture the original masti vibe, while the look and feel seem all set to rule the new age millennial hearts.