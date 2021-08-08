Sara Ali Khan calls Manish Malhotra 'Mummy' as they enjoy 'yummy dinner' together; see photos

Actor Sara Ali Khan gave a glimpse of her Saturday night dinner with mother, veteran actress Amrita Singh and fashion designer Manish Malhotra.

Sara took to Instagram to thank Manish for hosting them, and also posted a picture of the 'yummy dinner' that they had.

In one of the pictures, the 'Love Aaj Kal' actress can be seen dressed in casuals. She wore a white shirt with ripped denim. On the other hand, Amrita Singh wore brown pants and a black top.

"Thank you for yummy dinner and a lovely evening," Sara captioned the photo.

Sara left us drooling and craving for some desi dishes with the picture of their thali meal, which seemed to include items such as daal, a few sabzis, roti, rice, chicken, and other dishes.

She wrote in her caption, "Mummy was Manish Malhotra."