Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: 6 times the actress broke the internet with her hot bikini pics

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of veteran actress Amrita Singh and actor Saif Ali Khan, was born on 12th August 1995. She made her debut with the film 'Kedarnath', opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, in the year 2018. Her hard work and passion for acting was enough for the audience to notice her.

Sara Ali Khan weighed 96kgs before making her debut in Bollywood. The aspiring actress followed a strict diet and fitness routine to get in shape. She lost 30kgs and surprised everyone with her new appearance.

Today, Sara doesn't shy away from flaunting her envious curves. She often sets the internet on fire with her exotic bikini pics.

On her birthday, here are Sara Ali Khan's hottest pictures:

Beauty, grace and unmeasurable talent is what completes her.

Pretty in Pink

She absolutely knows how to play with colors and this blue and white bikini is proof!

Sara Ali Khan looks hot and tempting in bright orange bikini.

Sun-kissed in this green and white bikini.

Undoubtedly, she can rock bikinis like no other Bollywood diva.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 06:42 PM IST