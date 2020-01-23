Sara Ali Khan announces release of 'Shayad' with a satirical Instagram post

Announcing the release of song 'Shayad' from her upcoming film -- Love Aaj Kal, Bollywood's fresh face Sara Ali Khan on Wednesday dropped a short boomerang video with her co-star Kartik Aaryan.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video in which she is seen seated behind Aaryan on a scooter.

Setting yet another style statement, Khan was seen slaying the layered look with her floral dress and a denim jacket over it.

The 24-year-old actor accessorised her look with hoop earrings, while Aaryan kept it simple with a striped T-shirt.

Besides her acting skills and on-point fashion sense, the actor is also known for chirpiness and amusing sense of humour. She wrote a funny caption speaking about the characters portrayed by her and Aaryan in the film.

"Zoe and Veer sitting on a bike. Both so different but expressions alike, Their excitement and enthusiasm is hitting a spike, Both hoping Shayad helps love chords to strike, Shayad out now! Link in bio," she captioned the picture.