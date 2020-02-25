Sanya Malhotra receives birthday surprise from 'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe

Actress Sanya Malhotra was in for the surprise of her life when she got a birthday wish from Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe!

Sanya, who turned 28 on Tuesday, took to Instagram stories to share the video that has Radcliffe wishing her.

The seemingly impossible incident, it seems, happened thanks to Sanya's close friend Junaid Hussain Nahvi.

Junaid is a London-based LSE lawyer, and it looks like he made just the right argument to convince Radcliffe to wish his big fan Sanya.

"Hi there, I am here with Junaid. Hello, Sanya, happy birthday! Wherever you are, I hope you're having a great day!" Radcliffe says in the video.

Sanya shared the video on Instagram, along with a Rubeus Hagrid gif clapping.