Sanya Malhotra buys a new apartment in Mumbai's Andheri for a whopping Rs 14.3 crore: Reports

Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra, who is awaiting the release of her film 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar', is now a proud owner of a home in a posh Mumbai locality.

Reportedly, Sanya has sealed the deal with a hefty cheque.

According to a report in Money Control, Sanya and her father Sunil Kumar Malhotra have bought a Rs 14.3-crore apartment in Mumbai’s Andheri West neighbourhood.

The apartment, located in the Bayview building on the Juhu Versova Link Road, was sold to the 'Pagglait' actor by Samir Bhojwani and the transfer deed was registered on October 14, 2021.

After getting this apartment for which she reportedly paid a stamp duty of Rs 71.5 lakh, Sanya has now become the neighbour of Hrithik Roshan, who bought two apartments worth almost Rs 100 crore last year in the same building.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has been a part of Bollywood hits like 'Dangal', 'Badhai Ho', 'Pataakha', 'Shakuntala Devi', 'Ludo' and 'Pagglait'. She will next be seen in the Karan Johar-backed 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' with Abhimanyu Dasani.

She plays Meenakshi, an independent, feisty girl from Madurai, who is confident and knows what she wants.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Vivek Soni, the film traces the life of a young couple who are in a long-distance marriage.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 05:12 PM IST