Santa Karan Johar: Janhvi Kapoor's wish of working with Vijay Deverakonda to come true?

'Dhadak' actor, Janhvi Kapoor in an episode of Koffee with Karan season 6 had revealed that she wishes to work with handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda. And finally, Janhvi's wish is coming true, thanks to Karan Johar.

As per recent reports, Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her south debut in Puri Jagannadh's next, 'Fighter', opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Vijay, who is currently riding a crest of stardom, last year, had an unexpected blush moment when the iconic Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor gushed over the him on Koffee With Karan. Host Karan Johar had added that Vijay was the new superstar of Telugu cinema.

After that, Vijay couldn’t stop blushing. The actor had said, “I didn’t see the show. But immediately after they spoke (about me), I started getting messages. What can I say? I am honoured and flattered. I would love to work with both of them sometime soon.”

According to a report by DC, Ananya Pandey and Alia Bhatt were also approached for the film however Karan Johar insisted on getting Janhvi for the flick. However, no official statements have been made yet.

The shoot for 'Fighter' is slated to go on floors by January 2020.

On the work front, the Vijay Deverkonda is currently shooting for his next, 'World Famous Lover.'

Janhvi will next be seen in a number of projects, including Zoya Akhtar's "Ghost Stories", Sharan Sharma's "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl", Hardik Mehta's "Roohi Afza" and Collin D'Cunha's "Dostana 2".