Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Heera Mandi' to feature Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone?

"Sanjay is personally doing the casting. Though officially his former assistant Vibhu Puri is going to direct Heera Mandi, SLB’s stamp will be evident in every frame," a source was quoted as saying.

'Heera Mandi' is based on the red light area in the walled city of Lahore and focuses on the lives of prostitutes living there. The period drama, for which he has joined hands with streaming giant Netflix, is set to go on floors in the first quarter of 2021.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actress Alia Bhatt's first collaboration 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on a real-life story of a brothel owner of the same name. Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', which revolves around the brothel owner and matriarch.