Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' starring Alia Bhatt to release on Feb 25

Mumbai: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed magnum opus "Gangubai Kathiawadi", starring Alia Bhatt, is set to release theatrically on February 25.

The filmmaker's banner Bhansali Productions announced the new release date via their official Instagram page.

"Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi" read the tweet from the production house.

The upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

It features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020.

"Gangubai Kathiawadi", backed by Bhansali Productions and co-produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited, also stars Ajay Devgn in an interesting role.

The movie will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 11:11 AM IST