Sanjay Leela Bhansali to be summoned by Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

Mumbai Police will question noted filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as part of investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to police, it was deemed imperative to ascertain Rajput's behaviour and mental condition in the days, months leading to his suicide on June 14. As a part of the probe, Bandra Police had recently called his 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi, to help them with any information about the deceased actor's behaviour while he was shooting for the film. In a recent development, a report states that Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kangana Ranaut and Shekhar Kapur will also be questioned.

For the unversed, Kangana Ranaut had recently revealed that Sushant was Bhansali's first choice for 2013 film 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela… Ram Leela', which starred Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among the other Bollywood celebs named in a criminal complaint registered in Muzaffarpur court in Bihar, regarding the actor's death. A report claims that Sanjay Leela Bhansali had offered Sushant Singh Rajput 4 films but 'things didn't materialize due to date issues'.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur's statement will be recorded in a bid to get for a clearer picture regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput's life as an actor in the film industry. The filmmaker has become significant for the police because he was to direct the ambitious "Paani" starring Sushant at one point for Yash Raj Films (YRF), and also because he tweeted a strong-worded opinion after the actor's death, hinting that others in the film industry might have had to blame for the demise and not Sushant himself.