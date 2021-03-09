Sanjay Leela Bhansali tests positive for COVID-19 while shooting 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has tested positive for COVID-19. According to reports, National Award winning director was shooting his upcoming film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ starring Alia Bhatt in Film City at Mumbai's Goregaon.

According to a report by Indian Express, Bhansali is under self-quarantine. Alia has quarantined herself too after the filmmaker and her beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bhansali’s mother Leela has tested negative for the same.

Bhansali has been shooting for the film in Mumbai for a while now. He was joined by Ajay Devgn who came on board to essay a significant role.

It marked the reunion between Devgn and Bhansali after a period of 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'.

Gangubai Kathiawadi' features Alia Bhatt as the protagonist. Based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

The project, which marks the first collaboration between Bhansali and Alia, will also see Bhansali Productions collaborating with Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited. The movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on July 30, 2021.