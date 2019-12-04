Sanjay Leela Bhansali Productions denies rumours of Kartik Aaryan being singed for upcoming project

The rapidest rising star of Bollywood is, incontestably, Kartik Aaryan whose fortunes have been spiralling skywards since the release of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety in 2018. This young star is going from strength to strength. After a blockbuster Luka Chuppi earlier this year, Kartik is all set to have another big success in his kitty.

If advance reports are to be believed Mudassar Aziz’s Pati Patni Aur Woh which opens this Friday has turned out to be a “healthy laugh riot” which would take Kartik’s stardom to the next level.

Earlier this week, reports claimed that taking his popularity even further, Kartik has been signed by none other than Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a forthcoming production.

“Kartik came THIS close to playing the lead opposite Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sadly the dates didn’t work out. Kartik will now be a part of a Bhansali Production to be announced soon,” said the source.

However the rumours has been put to rest as there’s an official statement from SLB Productions that Kartik has not been singed or approached for any of the upcoming projects.

In a report by Pinkvilla, the CEO of Bhansali Productions, Prerna Singh denied the rumours and said, "This is completely untrue and being spread by irresponsible media reports. Kartik is not being considered for any film by Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir for any directorial project or otherwise for now. But we wish him all the very best for the new release."

However, fans don't need to be disappointed as 2020 is going to be Kartik's year. Besides, 'Pati Patni aur Woh', he will also star in the movies 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Dostana 2' and 'Aaj Kal' by Imtiaz Ali opposite Sara Ali Khan.

Inputs by BollywoodHungama