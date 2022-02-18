Sanjay Leela Bhansali on composing 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' songs: 'I have always been passionate about music'

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has enriched the storytelling experience with some of the most remarkable stories and a song list that has enhanced the movie experience.

Since his first film, Bhansali has given music and songs that are part of our lives even today.

With two beautiful melodies 'Dholida' and 'Jab Saiyaan' already taking over the blockbuster charts, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' album offers a wholesome genre of music.

Sharing his thoughts on curating this album Sanjay Leela Bhansali says, "I have always been passionate about music. I was fortunate enough to grow up in an era where great musicians like Lataji, Bagum Akhtar, Jagjit Singh and Rafi Saab were able to shape my understanding of the craft. It was not just the singers that had a profound impact on my love for music but also the great music directors of Hindi cinema from the 50s and 60s who have been my biggest inspiration. "

He further adds, "As a composer, I have been fortunate enough to collaborate with artists like Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Neeti Mohan who elevate the composition to another level. With Gangubai, I am very proud to introduce two new singers Janhvi Shrimankar (Dholida) and Archana Gore (Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat). A big thank you to the lyric writers AM Turaz and Kumar Ji and the arrangers Shail Hada (Dholida, Jab Saiyan, Jhume Re Gori, Shiqayat) Jacky Vanjari (Meri Jaan) and Raja Pandit (Muskurahat).

This is also the first time I am collaborating with Saregama and it has been my pleasure to partner with a company so rich and embedded in the history of Indian Cinema and Music."

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to release theatrically on February 25, 2022.

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 01:53 PM IST