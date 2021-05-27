Sanjay Kapoor has an epic reaction to daughter Shanaya's chiselled midriff

Shanaya Kapoor, who made her Instagram account public only a few months back, recently sent her fans into a frenzy after she posted a picture of herself flaunting her abs on Instagram.

In the pictures, Shanaya was seen dressed in all white. She wore a shirt over a cropped top and a pant. Shanaya kept her hair loose and opted for neutral makeup.

She captioned the pictures, "It’s been a minute."

Needless to mention, her post received a whole lot of love from her friends. While Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor posted heart-eyed emojis, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor posted red hearts in the comments section.