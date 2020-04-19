Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata, twins Shahraan and Iqra stuck in Dubai amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood actor Sunjay Dutt's wife Maanyaata, twins Shahraan and Iqra are currently stuck in Dubai due the coronavirus lockdown. The actor, in his recent interview, revealed that even though he talks to his family over video calls, he's still worried about their safety.
Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Dutt's family is stuck in Dubai, while the actor is here in India. Maanyata and their 9-year-old twins flew to Dubai before the coronavirus crisis. However, due to the travel restrictions, they're unable to come back. Sanjay in an interview with Times of India revealed that he misses his family and is worried about their safety.
He said, "In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted."
He added, "Although I have them virtually with me, there is a difference. As a father and husband, I am worried about their safety, even though I know that they are fine."
The actor, who's utilizing his time to prep for his upcoming film 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', also revealed that his kids keep him amused with their non-stop chatter on video calls. He said that he keeps his life simple by focusing on family and work.
On the work front, Sanjay Dutt will be seen as Adheera in the upcoming film 'KGF: Chapter 2'. The film is scheduled for 23 October and will mark Dutt's foray into South Indian cinema. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The upcoming sequel is said to follow the power struggle between Rocky (Yash) and Adheera (Sanjay).
Moreover, he will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's 'Bhuj: The Pride of India'. The film also features Sonakshi Siha and Nora Fatehi.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)