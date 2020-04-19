Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanyata, twins Shahraan and Iqra stuck in Dubai amid coronavirus pandemic

Bollywood actor Sunjay Dutt's wife Maanyaata, twins Shahraan and Iqra are currently stuck in Dubai due the coronavirus lockdown. The actor, in his recent interview, revealed that even though he talks to his family over video calls, he's still worried about their safety.

Amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Sanjay Dutt's family is stuck in Dubai, while the actor is here in India. Maanyata and their 9-year-old twins flew to Dubai before the coronavirus crisis. However, due to the travel restrictions, they're unable to come back. Sanjay in an interview with Times of India revealed that he misses his family and is worried about their safety.

He said, "In the past, I have spent periods of my life in a lockdown. Back then and even now, the one thought that stays with me is the way I miss my family. For me, they are everything. Thanks to technology, I can see and talk to them multiple times in a day, and yet, I miss them terribly. These times teach you about the fragility of life, and the value of moments spent with your loved ones. We should count our blessings, and never take them for granted."