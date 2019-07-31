Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala talks about picking herself up post boyfriend's death: Took every fiber in my being to smile

Earlier this month, Trishala Dutt had confessed that she lost the love of her life, her boyfriend recently as she posted about it on Instagram. Now, a few days later, the star kid confessed that the grief has only grown and she still misses him so much. She took to the social media platform to post about attending a wedding but in the same breath, she also added that it wasn’t easy for her to gather the courage and strength to attend it.

Trishala Dutt took to Instagram to share this photo of her from the wedding along with a note dedicated to the love of her life. She wrote, “It took every fiber in my being to pick myself up, get ready, smile, & attend a phenomenal wedding this weekend of one of my closest friends beautiful sister. My bestie looked exceptionally stunning & the bride looked breathtakingly beautiful. These few weeks have been excruciating for me but I’m doing my best to be okay. I miss him SO much ?? I love him so much. He adored me just as much as I adored him. Thank you @experience.fp & @mua_mar for coming all the way from Los Angeles & Las Vegas just to cheer me up & make me look & feel beautiful. You create magic together & as always, I’m very grateful for you both. Thank You.”