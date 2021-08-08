Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala stuns in a white bikini as she enjoys a 'night swim' in Hawaii

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, who is currently holidaying in Hawaii, on Sunday posted a stunning picture of herself from her pool session on Instagram.
In the picture, Trishala can be seen in a white swimsuit as she happily poses for the camera. The picture happens to be from Maui, Hawaii.
She captioned her post, "Night swim." Moments after she shared the post, fans dropped fire and heart emojis on her post.
Trishala never fails to grab attention with her social media posts. The Instagram sensation has actively been posting picture-perfect shots from Hawaii on the photo-sharing app.
Have a look at her recent picture here:
Trishala often captivates her fans and followers with her gorgeous photos.
A few days back, she posted a stunning picture of herself from a beach in which she can be seen dressed in black monokini as she happily poses for the camera amid a picturesque background. With her hair pulled back in a bun, the diva can be seen flaunting her radiant skin.
Trishala is a practising psychotherapist in New York and often gets candid during her AMA (ask me anything) sessions on Instagram.
She uses social media platforms to raise awareness about various issues, including mental health.
Recently, the diva made headlines after a user asked her how she deals with so many people judging her constantly. Earlier, she had also talked about being in a toxic relationship several years ago and being treated like trash.
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa and actor Sanjay married in 1987 after meeting at the sets of a film.
A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.
