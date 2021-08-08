Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala stuns in a white bikini as she enjoys a 'night swim' in Hawaii

Actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, who is currently holidaying in Hawaii, on Sunday posted a stunning picture of herself from her pool session on Instagram.

In the picture, Trishala can be seen in a white swimsuit as she happily poses for the camera. The picture happens to be from Maui, Hawaii.

She captioned her post, "Night swim." Moments after she shared the post, fans dropped fire and heart emojis on her post.

Trishala never fails to grab attention with her social media posts. The Instagram sensation has actively been posting picture-perfect shots from Hawaii on the photo-sharing app.

Have a look at her recent picture here: