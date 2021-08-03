Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala stuns in a black one-shoulder monokini, says 'Aloha' from Hawaii

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala, who is currently vacationing in Hawaii, on Tuesday posted a stunning picture of herself from a beach on Instagram.
Trishala can be seen dressed in black monokini as she happily poses for the camera amid a picturesque background. With her hair pulled back in a bun, the diva can be seen flaunting her radiant skin
The picture happens to be from Maui, Hawaii.
In the caption, she wrote "Aloha" with a couple of heart emojis.
Trishala often captivates her fans and followers with her gorgeous photos. Moments after she shared the post, fans dropped fire and heart emojis on her photos.
Check out the picture here:
Trishala has been constantly sharing amazing pictures from Hawaii on the photo-sharing app.
On Monday, she posted a picture-perfect sunset shot and wrote, "What a dream," adding the hashtag #nofilter.
Trishala is a practising psychotherapist in New York and often gets candid during her AMA (ask me anything) sessions on Instagram.
She uses social media platforms to raise awareness about various issues, including mental health.
Recently, the diva made headlines after a user asked her how she deals with so many people judging her constantly. Earlier, she had also talked about being in a toxic relationship several years ago and being treated like trash.
Trishala is Sanjay Dutt's oldest child from his first wife Richa Sharma. Richa and actor Sanjay married in 1987 after meeting at the sets of a film.
A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.