Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares throwback pic of Richa Sharma, Manyata pours love

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shared a picture of her mother Richa Sharma and Manyata Dutt's comment is winning our hearts.
Trishala Dutt is the daughter of Sanjay Dutt and late wife Richa Sharma. The 31-year-old is active on social media and often shares glimpses of her life.
Ahead of her mother's death anniversary, Trishala shared a beautiful throwback pictute of Richa.
Sanjay Dutt's wife Manayata Dutt took to the comment section to pour some love.
Here's the post:
Richa and Sanjay Dutt married in 1987. The two had apparently met at the sets of a film. A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.
Earlier this year, there were reports that Baba-Beti duo has a rift between them.
Among the barrage of good wishes that Sanjay Dutt received on his 60th birthday on July 29, the one that was conspicuous by her absence was the star’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt who has been living away from her father, in the USA, since her birth. And now it seems the breach between Baba and his Beti has gone beyond the geographical.
This was after the death of Trishala's boyfriend.
Dutt, we are told, had no reaction to this life-changing tragedy in his daughter’s life. “It seems Sanju has shut the door on Trishala. They don’t communicate at all. He has zero knowledge of what goes in her life. There is no connect, direct or indirect, between them,” says a friend of the Dutt.
Eyebrows were also raised about Trishala’s complete omission from the Sanjay Dutt biopic 'Sanju'. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, a close friend of Dutt had commented on how cruel it was to leave out such an important part from the actor’s biography.
However, Manyata's comment is proof that its all love between the family.
Inputs from BollywoodHungama
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)