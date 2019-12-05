Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares throwback pic of Richa Sharma, Manyata pours love

Richa and Sanjay Dutt married in 1987. The two had apparently met at the sets of a film. A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.

Earlier this year, there were reports that Baba-Beti duo has a rift between them.

Among the barrage of good wishes that Sanjay Dutt received on his 60th birthday on July 29, the one that was conspicuous by her absence was the star’s elder daughter Trishala Dutt who has been living away from her father, in the USA, since her birth. And now it seems the breach between Baba and his Beti has gone beyond the geographical.

This was after the death of Trishala's boyfriend.