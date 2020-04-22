Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares stunning throwback pic of her late mother Richa Sharma

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala often treats fans by sharing rare throwback pictures of her mother, Richa Sharma. Trishala Dutt on Wednesday pulled a rare gem from her archives as she shared an unseen picture of her mother.

Actor Sanjay Dutt's ex-wife Richa Sharma passed away in 1996. The two have a 32-year-old daughter, Trishala Dutt, who's an entrepreneur and psychotherapist based in United States. Trishala once again took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of her mother. In the picture, Richa Sharma is seen holding baby Trishala in her arms as she happily poses for the camera.