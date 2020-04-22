Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala shares stunning throwback pic of her late mother Richa Sharma

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's elder daughter Trishala often treats fans by sharing rare throwback pictures of her mother, Richa Sharma. Trishala Dutt on Wednesday pulled a rare gem from her archives as she shared an unseen picture of her mother.
Actor Sanjay Dutt's ex-wife Richa Sharma passed away in 1996. The two have a 32-year-old daughter, Trishala Dutt, who's an entrepreneur and psychotherapist based in United States. Trishala once again took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture of her mother. In the picture, Richa Sharma is seen holding baby Trishala in her arms as she happily poses for the camera.
Richa Sharma and actor Sanjay Dutt married in 1987 after meeting at the sets of a film. A few years later, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and she took her last breath on December 10, 1996.
Meanwhile, Sunjay Dutt's wife Maanyaata, twins Shahraan and Iqra are currently stuck in Dubai due the coronavirus lockdown. The actor, in his recent interview, had revealed that even though he talks to his family over video calls, he's still worried about their safety.
