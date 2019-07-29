Sanjay Dutt turns 60, first look as Adheera in 'KGF: Chapter 2' revealed

After receiving a roaring response from the audience for KGF Chapter 1, the makers dropped the first poster of KGF Chapter 2 a few days ago. The moment the poster was unveiled, the sparked speculations that Sanjay Dutt was officially on board for the project. While the fans were waiting for confirmation, the makers have finally revealed the fierce look of Sanjay Dutt.

On his 60th birthday, KGF: Chapter 2 makers unveil the fierce first look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in Yash starrer. Homebale Films tweeted, “Here Comes #MotherOfAllCollisions, @duttsanjay as #Adheera. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Sir. #SanjayDuttAsAdheera in #KGFChapter2.”