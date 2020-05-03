Sanjay Dutt remembers mother Nargis on 39th death anniversary, shares throwback pic

Veteran actor Sunjay Dutt on Saturday shared a throwback picture remembering his mom and ace actor Nargis Dutt on her 39th death anniversary.

The 'Kalank' star took to Instagram and shared a monochromatic picture with his mother. The picture features Sanjay sitting next to Nargis as she speaks to him.

Taking to Instagram, the 60-year-old star wrote, "It's been 39 years since you left us but I know you're always by my side. I wish you were here with me, today & everyday. Love you and miss you everyday Mom." The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 1 lakh likes within 50 minutes of being posted.